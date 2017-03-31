Take care during big seas this coming week

BEACHGOERS are being warned to exercise caution when entering the water over the next few days due to a developing weather system off the NSW coastline.

Surf Lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning as conditions are expected to build up from Monday next week through to thursday peaking at around three to four metres in some areas.

Southern facing beaches will encounter the strongest of the conditions as the southerly swell travels up the coast.

Conditions in Northern NSW are likely to be stronger with powerful surf expected on the coastline until at least Sunday.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions," said NSW Operations manager Andy Kent.

"Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are".

"We encourage everyone to take their safety seriously regardless of the type of activity they are doing".

Safety tips during dangerous surf conditions.

- Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock shelves.

- Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red and yellow flags.

- Check the official Bureau of Meateorology forecast before undertakingg rock fishing and water activities.

- Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket.

- If witnessing an in-water emergency, dial 000.