Air Terjun Tiu Kelep waterfall, Senaru, Lombok, Indonesia.
Take a trek to Lombok's breathtaking waterfalls

21st May 2018 6:00 PM

Many travellers head to Lombok for its idyllic white sandy beaches, clear turquoise water and perhaps for the more adventurous, a trek to the summit of Mt Rinjani.

However, this Indonesian island has lots of other outdoor attractions on offer including the majestic Sendang Gile and Tiu Kelep waterfalls near the foot of Mt Rinjani.

Tucked away in Senaru village in the very north of Lombok, these two waterfalls are about a 2.5 hour drive from the capital city, Mataram.

To get to the waterfalls, it's recommended to hire a private car and driver.

Of course, you can also rent a scooter and travel there by yourself, but the travel time will be much longer, approximately 3-4 hours.

The first waterfall is Sendang Gile which is smaller than the Tui Kelep waterfall.

It only takes about 40 minutes to trek to the bigger and better Tui Kelep waterfall where you will walk through beautiful lush green rainforest and running streams. You will also see a monkey or two.

Once you arrive at the waterfall base, you can swim in the very fresh and very cold crystal-clear water.

On the trek home, there is a dark tunnel you can walk in.

The waterfalls are definitely worth the effort to get there.

