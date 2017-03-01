26°
News

Take a tour through history and talk as you walk

Belinda Scott | 1st Mar 2017 1:00 AM
VOLUNTEER GUIDE: Coffs ambassador Adrian Paul brings the history of the harbour at Coffs alive on his free guided walks.
VOLUNTEER GUIDE: Coffs ambassador Adrian Paul brings the history of the harbour at Coffs alive on his free guided walks. Belinda Scott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TAKE a tour with Adrian Paul and you will come back with a head full of history.

You might hear about holding swimming carnivals in Coffs Creek or the time enthusiastic defenders of Coffs Harbour blew up a whale after mistaking it for a Japanese submarine during WWII.

"Vicki and I used to regularly walk down to the Jetty and the beach and back again and I used to think 'wouldn't it be good if someone could take guided tours'," Adrian said.

Now he does just that.

In spring and summer he guides walkers along the shady and scenic Coffs Creek Walk from Rotary Park to Saltwater Park, pointing out natural features of the waterway and its environs and past and present locations of note.

In autumn and winter he guides the Harbour History tour, a shorter walk from Dolphin Marine magic along the beach front to the jetty, pointing out historic sites on the foreshores and outlining some of the special events and activities which have taken place there.

Both walks take about two hours

Adrian was one of the first to put his hand up when Coffs Harbour City Council put out a call for volunteer guides in 2009.

Three years later the program won a state government sustainability award.

"Having a professional background as a teacher helped with the communication skills," Adrian said.

"After 36 years of talking to teenagers, I was most nervous about talking to adults."

History and the environment are among his special interests.

"My training is in history, but I had to do a lot of research," he said

"The environment is very much a part of what we are trying to do.

"On the Coffs Creek Walk I talk about the impact man has had going back 12,000 years, when Aboriginal people conserved their environment; about global warming and what we can do now.

"I see what goes into Coffs Creek and the question is: How did it get there?

"The take home message is to look at the ways we can take care of the environment in our everyday lives and what we can do in simple practical ways."

On his walks Adrian also talks about the Take Three program which encourages people to pick up three pieces of rubbish whenever they take a walk; to use reusable products in place of disposables and to take to social media to follow www.take3.org.au and share the message with at least three people.

Adrian says he has learned important lessons from John Turbill from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and NPWS Discovery Ranger and Gumbaynggirr elder Mark Flanders.

Mark Flanders is a student turned mentor.

Adrian taught Mark during his 23 years at Orara High School and says in Year 3 the now-dignified elder was "a mischievous kid, with a real spark about him".

Adrian may be retired but is busier than many people half his age.

The fundraising co-ordinator for community radio station 2AIR-FM, he also wields a paint brush, does odd jobs; pre-records the Friday night show Night Moods and presents the easy-listening program Reminiscing on Tuesday afternoons.

"I'm an adult disc jockey - something I always wanted to do as a kid," Adrian said.

"I enjoy listening to any type of music."

And he still manages to fit in a game of golf three times a week

Adrian's next tour will be a Harbour History Walk on April 22.

The next Coffs Coast Ambassador Walk will be Birds of the Coffs Coast on March 5.

See www.coffsambassadors.com.au or phone 6648 4990. All tours are free but must be booked.

Topics:  adrian paul coffs creek general-seniors-news history seniors walking tours wwii

Businesses stick by their hard workers

Businesses stick by their hard workers

WHILE some business owners will be jumping on the penalty rate cuts bandwagon, others are deciding to keep the rates to reward their staff.

Take a tour through history and talk as you walk

VOLUNTEER GUIDE: Coffs ambassador Adrian Paul brings the history of the harbour at Coffs alive on his free guided walks.

TAKE a tour with Adrian; you'll return with a head full of history.

Mum documents Freddie's journey for a better life

For a better quality of life Freddie Kennedy now needs a companion, and his mum is asking for support.

Young boy, ailed by illnesses, needs your help.

Will you help shape future foreshores?

Check out early concept designs for reserves.

Local Partners

Take a tour through history and talk as you walk

TAKE a tour with Adrian Paul and you will come back with a head full of history.

Mum documents Freddie's journey for a better life

For a better quality of life Freddie Kennedy now needs a companion, and his mum is asking for support.

Young boy, ailed by illnesses, needs your help.

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

IN THE BAR: Coffs Hotel Crew 1930's style. Ray Alaban, Sunday Faynes, 90-year-old Alby McLean (who worked at the hotel when he was 20), Wally the jester (at rear) and publican Marty Philips welcome all to come celebrate.

The doors first opened at this beloved family-owned local in 1937

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

MAFS dad needs to back right off

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he had no idea what was going on during the Oscars stuff-up.

Academy Awards host gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

Blanca Blanco arriving at the 89th Academy Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA WireSource:AAP

"It was a nude colour, it matches my skin, so I wasn’t naked.''

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

214 Grays Road, Halfway Creek 2460

House 4 4 2 $615,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, this home offers the best of everything with no expense having been...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

PRIME INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX....

13 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1.3 Million

HUGE site in Lawson Crescent precinct. Suit development or major tenant. Rare finding with so many options. Additional key features include: - Site area...

Fantastic Large Family Home

1 Janari Cl, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $470,000

This is a fantastic large family home in a quiet convenient location close to shops & schools. A solid brick home it includes a main bedroom with a new ensuite &...

Start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle when you make this real sweetie yours!

28B Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $740,000 ...

Occupying a prime central position, this home certainly provides the feel good factor. One look at this cutie and it is easy to see the appeal....Sawtells beaches...

Lovely Level Home Backing Reserve

42 Linden Ave, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $425,000

This well presented 3 bedroom level home set on a 916sqm block is great for those just starting out or downsizing. Featuring a gorgeous modern kitchen complete...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Perfect location, great investment or first home owner...

3/7 Lea Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Location, location, walking distance to restaurants and shops. Walking through the front door is a surprise. Open plan dining, lounge and kitchen. Modern...

Exclusive address! Expansive, stunning views!

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $799,000

This immaculate villa terrace home occupies a privileged headland position that showcases some of the best ocean views Coffs Harbour has on offer. Located in the...

Awesome Coastal Views!

Lot 6 Rickards Road, Sandy Beach 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $425,000

Standing on the ridgeline of the property you can imagine sitting in your lounge-room looking to the north and watching the calming influence of the Pacific Ocean.

Retirees need to sell up

TIME TO SELL: Retirees may hold the key to solving housing affordability.

Should retirees be given incentives to sell?

Finding it hard to find a rental home?

MORE VACANCIES: Coffs Harbour's rental vacancy rate eased in January

The pressure has come off slightly for those looking to find a home.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!