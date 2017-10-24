Take a step towards making public spaces safer

STAMP OUT VIOLENCE: A Reclaim the Night march will be held in Coffs Harbour on Friday, October 27.

A WALK in the park should be just that, easy and free. But it's not always the case for women.

Nine out of 10 sexual assault victims are women according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialised Care said one in three girls, and one in eight boys also experienced some form of sexual abuse before turning 18.

To help make public space for women safe, the Coffs Coast Committee Against Domestic and Family Violence will hold a Reclaim the Night march on Friday.

The march will start at the park next to the Hoey Moey on Ocean Parade at 5.30pm where a local choir will perform.

From 6pm the march will be led by the Coffs Coast Tribal Drumming Group through to the night markets and finish with a speech from Young women in Public Affairs Award-winner Bronte Flanagan.

T-shirts will be available on the night or by phoning the Women's Resource Centre on 6652 9944.