JUST ASK: RUOK? Day promoted at Woolgoolga Beach.
Take a second to ask R U OK?

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Sep 2018 11:30 AM

IT'S a simple question, but said to someone struggling with life, it can mean the difference between life and death.

Suicide is a difficult subject for not only the individuals dealing with depression or anxiety, but friends, family and everyone else involved.

RUOK? Day brings people together to remind everyone any day is the day to ask the simple question and support those struggling with life.

For the seventh year, Woolgoolga is joining in on the suicide prevention initiative with the Fluro Friday Woopi team this year moving their weekly activities forward a day to help form a large RUOK? on Woolgoolga Beach.

This event on the northern beaches combines RUOK? Day with Lifeline's Out of the Shadows Suicide prevention walk.

Wear yellow and enjoy a range of wellness activities such as yoga, tai chi, meditation and Zumba after a drone photo and walk.

There's also a breakfast barbcue held by Key Employment and a fresh fruit tent run by Woolworths.

St Francis Xavier schools students have been busy getting involved by scattering bright yellow painted rocks with RUOK? and Lifeline's phone number on them around the northern beaches.

Where: Woolgoolga Main Beach.

When: Thursday, September 14. Meet at 6.30am for a 7am drone photo and optional walk to the Buster.

For more info, visit Woopi Wears Yellow on Facebook.

Living in Coffs? There's an Out of the Shadows walk from Park Beach reserve on today. See page two for more information.

Coffs Coast Advocate

