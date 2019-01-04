Take a new look at life underwater

The National Marine Science Centre's new tank is a hit with locals and tourists.

The National Marine Science Centre's new tank is a hit with locals and tourists. Rachel Vercoe

EXPERIENCE the underwater world from a unique perspective in the National Marine Science Centre's newest addition.

The Solitary Islands Aquarium has recently replaced one of their tanks with a purpose-built 2.5m by 2m fibreglass perspex one with an inbuilt dome.

"The big feature really is the dome that people can get underneath and have a bit of a look around and really get a good appreciation of what's swimming past their face,” community outreach and education program manager, Stephan Soule said.

This latest addition showcases ground-,dwelling sharks which are an important part of the ecosystem.

"They're quite a unique species, it's really great to tell the public about the importance of sharks.

"The new tank has been picked up well with the community and the dome has been really quite popular, we have got people in there all the time, big and small.”

Stephan said the aquarium had been popular during the school holidays and Christmas period with around 130 people coming through the doors every day.

"We love having people here, it's great to see, especially the kids really interacting with all our exhibits and really understanding more about our local marine life.

"One thing we really try to emphasis here at the centre is interpretation. We have a lot of guiding and a lot of talking about the exhibits rather than just a passive walk around.

"We have a lot of chances for the public to interact with our guides and researchers.”

The aquarium is open every day during NSW school holidays.

For more information, visit solitaryislandsaquarium.com