Take a load off our bush tracks

Brother and sister Mitchell and Melissa Coyne from Coffs Coast 4X4 And Bush Adventures cleaned up dumped goods from Eastern Boundary Rd.

Brother and sister Mitchell and Melissa Coyne from Coffs Coast 4X4 And Bush Adventures cleaned up dumped goods from Eastern Boundary Rd. Contributed

ONE man's trash is not always another man's treasure, which is why a group of bush loving locals have volunteered to get their hands dirty for the benefit of others.

Brother and sister Mitch and Mel Coyne took to a popular bush track off Eastern Boundary Rd earlier this week to clean up a trailer load of dumped goods that have been littering the road for more than a year.

And they wore the $56 taking the rubbish to the tip.

The pair are part of the Coffs Coast 4x4 and Bush Adventures group, which many tracks of the Coffs Coast.

"We regularly try to organise bits and pieces to help on the illegal dumping side of things. We're happy to help, we love the bush so we want to help it,” Tommo Chivers from Coffs Coast 4x4 and Bush Adventures said.

"We spend nearly every weekend in the bush of the Coffs hinterland, we don't like driving past rubbish or taking people past rubbish.

"We're happy to help as four wheel drivers, we love the bush so we want to help it. We live in such a good part of the world and we need to look after it.

The majority of rubbish collected on Eastern Boundary Rd by Mitch and Mel was household rubbish, easily disposable in red, green and yellow bins.

"It's throughout Coffs, Woolgoolga, Corindi, it's everywhere and an on going problem. We generally find it's at the back of housing estates where the two wheel drives can get in and unload their boots,” Tommo said.

In their early 20s and raised on the Coffs Coast, the tour crew are passionate about the surrounding bush and hope one day their kids can enjoy it as they have.

"I'm 23-years-old and I want the bush to stay open for generations to come so when I have kids, they can go out and enjoy what I've enjoyed for the best part of my life so far.

"Dumping rubbish is going to lead to closures, more cameras and peoples access will be cut.

"It doesn't matter who it is, it needs to stop and more people need to take a stand.

To keep up to date with the crews clean ups or for an adventure tour throughout the Coffs Hinterland, visit Coffs Coast 4x4 and Bush Adventures on Facebook.