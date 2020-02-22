Tait blows personal bests out of water at national titles
PENTATHLON :Multi-talented Grafton athlete Hanna Tait has blown her previous records away with an impressive performance at the Australian Combined Events Championships in Queensland last weekend.
Tait competed in the Heptathlon finishing sixth out of sixteen and Hanna's mother, Nicole Tait said it was great result against some tough opposition.
"It was a strong field this year and she did really well," Nicole said.
"She did PB's in nearly all of her events and the events that weren't a PB were extremely close."
Nicole said the number of personal bests stacked up and put Hanna high up on the leader board and put her among the nation's best pentathletes.
"She did a huge heptathlon PB (4574), by 257 points placing her sixth overall. She only just missed out on fifth place by four points. She also ran a national individual qualifier for her 200m which was one of her PB's," she said.
Hanna's excelled progress comes thanks to coaches Terry West and Glenn Thacker, according to Nicole.
"Glenn came to the meet to support and coach Hanna on the weekend," she said.
The impressive finish comes after a great start to 2020 season after Hanna has placed highly in a number of state events.
Nicole was proud to see her daughter do so well on the biggest stage she has competed on over the course of her impressive career.
"It was probably one of the biggest meets she has ever competed in. There were athletes there trying to qualify for the World Junior Championships and the Olympics," she said.
After her most recent achievement, Tait will be eyeing a events on the world stage.
Tait's Results
Women's under-18 overall- 6th, 4574pts
100m hurdles- 7th, 15.49 seconds
High jump- 1.51 metres
Shot Put (3kg)- 13th, 10.17m
200m- 3rd, 25.64 seconds
Long Jump- 5th, 5.13 metres
Javelin (500gm)- 5th, 34.38 metres
800m- 6th, 2:34.36 minutes