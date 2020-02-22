Tait blows personal bests out of water at national titles

Grafton pentathlon star Hanna Tait competing at the Australian Combined Event Championship in Queensland over the middle weekend of February, 2020. Photo: Nicole Tait

PENTATHLON :Multi-talented Grafton athlete Hanna Tait has blown her previous records away with an impressive performance at the Australian Combined Events Championships in Queensland last weekend.

Tait competed in the Heptathlon finishing sixth out of sixteen and Hanna's mother, Nicole Tait said it was great result against some tough opposition.

"It was a strong field this year and she did really well," Nicole said.

"She did PB's in nearly all of her events and the events that weren't a PB were extremely close."

Nicole said the number of personal bests stacked up and put Hanna high up on the leader board and put her among the nation's best pentathletes.

"She did a huge heptathlon PB (4574), by 257 points placing her sixth overall. She only just missed out on fifth place by four points. She also ran a national individual qualifier for her 200m which was one of her PB's," she said.

Hanna's excelled progress comes thanks to coaches Terry West and Glenn Thacker, according to Nicole.

"Glenn came to the meet to support and coach Hanna on the weekend," she said.

The impressive finish comes after a great start to 2020 season after Hanna has placed highly in a number of state events.

Nicole was proud to see her daughter do so well on the biggest stage she has competed on over the course of her impressive career.

"It was probably one of the biggest meets she has ever competed in. There were athletes there trying to qualify for the World Junior Championships and the Olympics," she said.

After her most recent achievement, Tait will be eyeing a events on the world stage.

Tait's Results

Women's under-18 overall- 6th, 4574pts

100m hurdles- 7th, 15.49 seconds

High jump- 1.51 metres

Shot Put (3kg)- 13th, 10.17m

200m- 3rd, 25.64 seconds

Long Jump- 5th, 5.13 metres

Javelin (500gm)- 5th, 34.38 metres

800m- 6th, 2:34.36 minutes