Tagged and ready for the World Cup

PROUD AUSSIE: Coffs Harbour's Terry O'Rouke can't wait for the presentation of his Australian jersey next week ahead of the Tag World Cup's opening matches on Thursday. Trevor Veale

PLAYING for his country on his home turf in a World Cup, Oz Tag highlights don't come much richer than this experience for Coffs Harbour's Terry O'Rourke.

Raising the Aussie flag, O'Rourke was pumped to be named in the Australian Over 50s side preparing himself for a tough couple of days, with matches starting on Thursday, against the likes of New Zealand, Australian Indigenous, the Cook Islands and Ireland.

"It's going to be a great experience. I played for the Australian Barbarians in the Tag World Cup that was held in Coolum in 2015, but to actually play for Australia right here in Coffs is going to be something special,” O'Rourke said.

A number of current and former Coffs Coast players and referees are going to be part of the Tag World Cup, which is set to draw almost 200 teams to town and around 3,800 players and their families.

Craig Craigie will referee matches at the World Cup, while Lloyd Lynwood will represent the Australian Indigenous side in the Over 45s.

"This will be my second World Cup, the first refeering after me and Lloyd played in the first Tag World Cup in an Indigenous side,” Craigie said.

Former Coffs Harbour local Johan Cullen, now of South Sydney, meanwhile will also represent Ireland in the 30 years men's division.

The Coffs Coast should prepare for a population boom, given the size of the sporting event, according to organisers.

In determining Coffs Harbour as the venue for the 2018 Tag World Cup, International Tag Federation chairman Stuart McConnell said the Coffs stadium was the pick of a host of venues considered around the country.

"The decision was unanimous, and we had to play where champions play,” McConnell said.

Next week's 2018 Tag World Cup will be the biggest yet with growth throughout the sport in South Africa, Ireland, Japan, UK and the addition of new countries such as Hong Kong.

The 2015 Tag World Cup on the Sunshine Coast had 168 teams by comparison.

Play starts on Thursday with finals to be played next Sunday.