Taggart denies keeping Perth Glory in the dark about move

Adam Taggart has left Perth Glory in controversial circumstances, taking up a deal with Brisbane Roar. Picture: Tony McDonough TONY MCDONOUGH

ADAM Taggart has denied suggestions he kept Perth Glory in the dark about his move to A-League rival Brisbane Roar.

In a statement released on his behalf on Wednesday by Professional Footballers Australia, Taggart said he had spoken with Glory owner Tony Sage, who in a furious Facebook rant had labelled him a "liar" for turning his back on his hometown team.

Sage suggested Perth found out about Taggart's departure only when it was announced by the Roar on Tuesday morning, but the 24-year-old said club management was informed of his decision on Monday afternoon.

"Coming off contract is an anxious period for any player and I kept the club up to date with my decision-making over the past month or so," Taggart said.

"On Monday afternoon, club management was informed of my decision to join Brisbane Roar, which will give me a chance to work under John Aloisi.

"John is a fantastic coach who has a great record of developing young strikers.

"I feel as though I need a new challenge in a fresh environment and Brisbane can provide that."

Sage had claimed the fringe Socceroos striker promised to wait until after a successor to sacked coach Kenny Lowe was appointed before making any call on his future.

Taggart also said comments attributed to him in the West Australian were not his.

The newspaper quoted Taggart on Wednesday as saying he "completely understood" Sage's disappointment about when his shift to Brisbane was confirmed because "we are both passionate about football and Perth Glory".

Taggart has spent the past two seasons with the Glory, scoring 20 goals across 38 games.

His move to Queensland on a two-year deal has him following in the footsteps of another ex-Perth marksman, Jamie Maclaren, who proved a huge hit for the Roar under Aloisi's tutelage.

- AAP