TAFE to work with tourism industry

The launch of the Tourism and Experience Services SkillsPoint HQ in Coffs Harbour today. CHEC Tafe Teacher of Baking Dean Tilden with TAFE Managing Director John Black. Trevor Veale

IN A major win for the tourism industry on the Coffs Coast, the NSW Government today unveiled a new TAFE NSW initiative to enhance training delivery and boost the state's skilled tourism and hospitality workforce.

The new SkillsPoint HQ in Coffs Harbour will spearhead TAFE NSW's efforts to collaborate with industry to develop training in tourism and hospitality to help address the growing skills needs of these industries.

The new centre was this morning officially opened by minister responsible for TAFE NSW Adam Marshall and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

"Tourism and hospitality are rapidly growing industries and huge contributors to the NSW economy, but we know the key to unlocking their true economic potential is a steady supply of qualified workers with industry relevant skills," Mr Marshall said.

"This new initiative will see TAFE NSW working closely with industry partners to ensure training is aligned with industry need and empowers our students to hit the ground running and contribute to our state's economy.

"The NSW Government is undertaking major efforts to ensure the NSW economy has the skilled workforce it needs to keep growing and that's why we've invested in initiatives like these for a range of industries across the state."

Mr Fraser said Coffs Harbour was a leading hub for tourism and hospitality and was uniquely placed to house the new facility.

"The North Coast is a hive of tourism activity, attracting over 11 million visitors and generating $3.4 billion each year for the local economy," Mr Fraser said.

"I am delighted this new TAFE NSW initiative will draw on the local strengths and industry expertise of Coffs Harbour to boost training delivery for the entire state."

Coffs Harbour is one of nine SkillsPoints locations across NSW.

