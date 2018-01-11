Menu
TAFE enrolments start in Coffs from Monday

SEASON OPENER: The Glenreagh Street campus of Coffs Harbour TAFE will take enrolments from Monday..
SEASON OPENER: The Glenreagh Street campus of Coffs Harbour TAFE will take enrolments from Monday.. Contributed
Greg White
BOTH Coffs Harbour TAFE campuses will welcome students to enrolment week starting this Monday.

Doors will open to future students and members of the community who may visit Glenreagh Street or the CHEC to take advantage of information sessions.

TAFE NSW regional manager Marie Larkings said there will be pop-up stalls and demonstrations designed to showcase course offerings available at the state-of-the-art facilities.

"We now offer over 1,200 courses in a range of critical areas in demand from industry and provide students with the training they need to secure a job,” she said.

"Students may study when, where and what they want and are supported by a talented community of career advisors, counsellors and teachers.”

For those who can't attend, signature events from around the state will be live-streamed to the TAFE NSW Facebook page throughout the week.

For information visit tafensw.edu.au/enrolment-week

