Taekwondo teacher facing sexual abuse claims granted bail

Police arrested the man at a Coffs Harbour business on Monday night and he was refused bail to appear in court yesterday.

Police arrested the man at a Coffs Harbour business on Monday night and he was refused bail to appear in court yesterday. FILE

A MARTIAL arts teacher accused of sexually abusing a young female student had known the girl since she was just a toddler, court documents have revealed.

Court papers state Michael James Landas, a taekwondo instructor in Coffs Harbour, inappropriately touched and kissed the 11-year-old girl while she visited his home with her father on Friday night.

Police allege Landas, 36, invited the young girl to sit on his lap and proceeded to 'lick' her ear.

That night the girl pretended to be asleep on the lounge when Landas allegedly kissed her on the lips and touched her upper thigh beneath her shorts, police said.

Court documents state the martial arts teacher later joined the girl and father as they went home, and has been accused of kissing the girl 'several times' at the residence. Police allege he straddled the girl, requested she look at him and kissed her on the lips.

Police allege the girl informed her father about the incidents, who then contacted officers.

Landas has also been charged with sexually touching an older woman at the home without her consent that same night, allegedly 'touching her breast'.

Police arrested Landas at the Coffs Harbour business on Monday night and he was refused bail to appear in court yesterday.

Landas was granted bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court on condition he does not attend the martial arts business, must spend every night at a Coffs Harbour home and must report to police regularly.

He will appear in court again on May 14 on five counts of sexually touch child aged 10-16 years, and one count of sexually touch without consent.