Tackling plastic pollution on our beaches

Jasmine Minhas
| 26th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
A clean up of McAuley's Beach will be taking place this Saturday as part of a campaign to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.
COFFS Harbour is renowned for it's pristine beaches, but it's the efforts of residents that keep our shores as unspoilt as possible.

The Marine Debris team will be holding their next beach clean up at McAuley's Beach this Saturday as part of the Sea Shepherd Marine Debris Campaign.

The campaign aims to fight against one the biggest issues facing our oceans - plastic pollution - as an estimated 5 trillion pieces of plastic are already in the ocean.

Around 18,000 pieces of plastic float in every Km2 of ocean and outnumber sea life at a ratio of 6 to 1.

Marine animals are often injured and killed through entanglement, suffocation and ingestion.

The family-friendly event will run from 9am-11am at McAuley's Beach, April 30.

Volunteers should wear closed shoes, a hat, sunblock and gloves, and should bring some water in a reusable container.

