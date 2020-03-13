Tackling local litter with more than $1m in grants

More than $1 million in grants to tackle local litter.

THE NSW Government is calling on councils, hospitals, universities and other community and industry groups to apply for more than $1 million worth of grants to tackle litter in their local area.

Environment Minister Matt Kean announced two grants, including the first grant aimed at tackling cigarette butts are open to applications until April 14.

A total of $1.17 million – made up of $670,000 for Round 6 of the Community Litter Grants and $500,000 for the inaugural Cigarette Butt Litter Prevention Grants – is available to councils, businesses and organisations to implement litter prevention projects in their areas.

“Our community groups and councils are fantastic partners to assist with tackling litter. It is local communities who know their litter hot spots and can develop practical and effective solutions,” Mr Kean said.

“More than 200 projects have been funded so far under the litter prevention grant program with incredible results – some projects have recorded up to 80 per cent reduction in litter in their targeted hotspot.

“I want to encourage any community group, council or business that wants to get rid of a litter problem in their area to apply for one of these grants.”

The community grants can be used to fund a number of litter initiatives including community education and engagement, clean-ups, new bins, promoting programs aimed at addressing littering, and strengthening the capacity of environmental groups working in the sector.

“These grants will enable the community to take the action they want to see in their suburbs,” Mr Kean said.

“Cigarettes butts are consistently the most littered item in NSW every year. I look forward to seeing innovative projects to help reduce the millions of butts littered each year and by doing so, cleaning up our environment.”

More information about the NSW Government Litter Grants program, visit epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/litter-program