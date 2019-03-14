Menu
TIME TO PLAY: Woopi and Tweed are ready to do battle on Saturday.
Tackling cancer is the aim of this unique game

14th Mar 2019 1:58 PM
FOOTBALL: A special charity match is being held this Saturday at Corindi Beach, with Woolgoolga FC and the Tweed Heads Marlins squaring-off.

This is the fifth instalment of the annual game, which is played in honour of Patrick De La Mothe who tragically lost his life to cancer.

Each side have won two games each so far in the friendly rivalry.

Patrick's son Damian, who lives in Tweed Heads, said he and his family always cherish the annual match.

"It's a time of the year I always look forward to, having a competition against the home town I grew up in and in honour of my father who passed away from cancer in 2007,” he said.

"It's great to also raise money for a much-needed cause with proceeds going to the Cancer Council.

"I'd like to thank Brett Eagles and all the team from Woolgoolga for continuing to contribute and participate in what's become a great tradition.

"I'd also like to thank our sponsors Dan Weiss from Bluebottles Brasserie and Mark from the Seaview Tavern for all their support and donations.

"I'd also like to thank Kelvin Bennett from Corindi/Red Rock soccer club for the use of their field and facilities.”

The match kicks-off at 3.15pm.

