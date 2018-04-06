Tanak needs boost for WRC campaign

POSITIVE APPROACH: Ott Tänak and his new Toyota Yaris need to grab some big points at the Tour de Corse this weekend to keep his WRC title hopes alive.

POSITIVE APPROACH: Ott Tänak and his new Toyota Yaris need to grab some big points at the Tour de Corse this weekend to keep his WRC title hopes alive. Honza Fron?k

OTT Tänak has targeted this weekend's Corsica Linea - Tour de Corse as the perfect opportunity to revitalise his World Rally Championship campaign.

The Estonian drives a Toyota Yaris on an all-asphalt event for the first time but his pace on clean roads at the season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo helped him to second place on his debut with the Japanese manufacturer.

Since then a mix of mechanical problems, road conditions and mistakes have cost Tänak dearly.

He took only three points in Sweden and was on course for a blank in Mexico before gaining a maximum five bonus points for winning the final Power Stage.

He is sixth in the standings, 30 points adrift of leader Sébastien Ogier and is all too aware he must translate his pace into points at the fourth round of the year.

"We have been competitive on every surface so far this season. The team is working really hard to make sure that we can be reliable too. Now we just need to start taking some points back from our rivals," Tänak said.

"The conditions on Rallye Monte-Carlo were very specific so it was difficult to take a lot, but we still went into our pre-Corsica test with some kind of idea which way we want to go. We had a proper two-day test and I think we went in the right direction."

Team-mates Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi were also positive after their pre-rally work and test driver Juho Hänninen further boosted the feelgood factor after finding new suspension tweaks in the run-up to the event.

