Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MONEY IN THE BANK: Clubs such as the Coffs Colts could benefit from the new round of funding.
MONEY IN THE BANK: Clubs such as the Coffs Colts could benefit from the new round of funding. Sam flanagan
Sport

T20 tournament will leave a lasting legacy

30th May 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Coffs Coast cricket clubs and local councils can apply for $2 million in grants to help our local community through round two of the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund.

As many as 55 projects statewide received $1.96 million in funding in round one of the grant program in 2018. Round two will see another $2 million available for new facilities and programs to drive participation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has encouraged local clubs and councils to take advantage of the opportunity to improve the quality and quantity of cricketing facilities here.

"The NSW Government has ensured grassroots cricket in regional and suburban areas benefit from NSW hosting games at the women's and men's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments,” Mr Singh said.

"The NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund enables local clubs and councils to improve local cricket facilities, increase participation and attract major cricket events.

"I urge the local cricket community to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Minister for Sport John Sidoti said the ICC T20 World Cup would be an amazing spectacle of the world's best male and female cricketers.

"Sydney will host 14 matches across the men's and women's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments, including three of the four semi-finals in both tournaments and the women's opening celebration at Sydney Showground Stadium between Australia and India.”

coffs coast cricket cricket gurmesh singh icc t20 world cup nsw government
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - June

    premium_icon Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - June

    News Congratulations to all of the new parents, who contributed to our baby photo call-out for June.

    • 30th May 2019 5:00 PM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    What you need to know about backyard fires

    premium_icon What you need to know about backyard fires

    News Before you start a fire in your backyard, read this.

    Woopi's wait for multipurpose centre could drag on

    premium_icon Woopi's wait for multipurpose centre could drag on

    News The project isn't listed in council's draft delivery program.