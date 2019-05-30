T20 tournament will leave a lasting legacy

MONEY IN THE BANK: Clubs such as the Coffs Colts could benefit from the new round of funding.

CRICKET: Coffs Coast cricket clubs and local councils can apply for $2 million in grants to help our local community through round two of the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund.

As many as 55 projects statewide received $1.96 million in funding in round one of the grant program in 2018. Round two will see another $2 million available for new facilities and programs to drive participation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has encouraged local clubs and councils to take advantage of the opportunity to improve the quality and quantity of cricketing facilities here.

"The NSW Government has ensured grassroots cricket in regional and suburban areas benefit from NSW hosting games at the women's and men's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments,” Mr Singh said.

"The NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund enables local clubs and councils to improve local cricket facilities, increase participation and attract major cricket events.

"I urge the local cricket community to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Minister for Sport John Sidoti said the ICC T20 World Cup would be an amazing spectacle of the world's best male and female cricketers.

"Sydney will host 14 matches across the men's and women's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments, including three of the four semi-finals in both tournaments and the women's opening celebration at Sydney Showground Stadium between Australia and India.”