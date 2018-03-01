Systematic culture of bullying must be exposed

There are calls on Education Minister Simon Birmingham to investigate claims of a culture of bullying in the tertiary and schools sectors.

There are calls on Education Minister Simon Birmingham to investigate claims of a culture of bullying in the tertiary and schools sectors.

I WAS in the Army 50 years ago, 1968 when the media burst its veins and bled the news that the staff cadets at the Royal Military College Duntroon, ACT applied "bastardisation on juniors cadets".

These were rituals that have a history for over a century in all similar establishments and now called hazing, not bastardisation,

The media today, half a century on, will report on these similar practices in universities but will they expose they have been shared practices for decades and active in all of Australia's oldest universities.

It is a long-practised ritual that I understand is a global activity for over a century in Anglo-British universities in Britain, Canada, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

There is now a report on the hazing, AKA bastardisation, exposing the practice that is occurring in this nation's tertiary establishments.

I wonder whether the state and national governments will impose similar correctional measures applied to RMC and more importantly will our media use the same vigour against these establishments as they did to RMC 50 ago.

Robert S Buick MM JP

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Deputy PM's dirt file has now been opened

BACK in 1993, Michael McCormack, now Nationals Party Leader, wrote - while editor of the Wagga Wagga Advertiser - blaming homosexuality for AIDS and calling homosexual acts "sordid behaviour".

Complaints made to the Australian Press Council were not upheld.

Mr McCormack subsequently wrote another editorial apologising for the first one.

He has, in fact, apologised repeatedly.

In 2017, he said he has "grown and learnt not only to tolerate, but to accept all people regardless of their sexual orientation...."

In parliament he recently voted Yes for same-sex marriage.

For the remainder of his career, this man will be blackmailed into reciting his back-down over and over.

Poor Mr McCormack - already a lame duck - puppet-like leader of the leftovers of the remains of a values-free ex-party.

Arnold Jago

The 'Return and Earn' recycling scheme rolled out by the State Government.

Cashing out of Return and Earn

THIS was a silly scheme from the get go.

This is (part) of my submission to IPART on the State's Earn and Return scheme.

For many years we have been trained to wash our bottles and bin them in "recycle".

Most thinking people are doing this and will continue to do so - a windfall for the waste processing people.

Those that simply throw away their bottles will still do this.

Threepence deposit on bottles way back in the early 1960's was not enough to convince people to return bottles.

My soft drink manufacturer father who washed and recycled bottles went broke because people could not be bothered returning bottles for a mere threepence.

These days kids don't roam the streets - their parents drive them everywhere.

10 cents per bottle or 100 for $10 is hardly worth the effort of collecting, transporting to, and then feeding them into a cantankerous machine.

Obviously some people will collect them so we get the comment in our local press about some people raking through recycle bins on the footpath and making a mess (pollution) to extract carefully recycled bottles (for free) so that they can sell them.

Tom Caldwell

Thank god for our nurses.

Heartfelt thanks to health professionals

TO the ICU staff, nurses and doctors, my wife was admitted to hospital on January 7 with breathing problems and diagnosed with pneumonia, which on the 11th had turned very bad.

She was ventilated then later had a tracheotomoy and was laid up while the magnificent people in ICU tirelessly worked to heal her, comfort her and eventually bring her to the point of rehabilitation where the prognosis is a lengthy recovery.

My wife, children and our family wish to give our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful, caring local hospital and staff.

Ray Heath

Wires volunteers perform an amazing service on the Coffs Coast.

Wires means the world to our wildlife

WHAT a fantastic service the Wires organisation runs in Coffs Harbour.

We rescued a black flying fox, which was tangled in a barbed wire fence in North Boambee Valley.

Kim and her husband had already stopped to help, called Wires and Lynn came out immediately on a very wet and stormy afternoon with all the appropriate medical equipment.

A very professional, caring and compassionate service to our beautiful and sometimes endangered local wildlife.

Thank you also to Denise from Wires who made it a point to follow up with us the very next day.

Jo Mutch

Rolling down a new road to town

IT was great to see council fund road works on Coramba Rd between Shephard's Lane and Shop 36.

For many years I have driven this section of roadway on my travels into town.

I drive a ute, so I've always felt every bump on the way.

Now I am rolling along on fresh tarmac. The road is good as new. Thanks.

Jack Richardson