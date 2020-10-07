Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 8:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

Originally published as Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

More Stories

armed robbery attempt crime editors picks syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man pleads guilty to child sex offence

        Premium Content Man pleads guilty to child sex offence

        Crime A 63-year-old man has faced Grafton Local Court charged with using a carriage service to procure a minor for sexual activity

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        TRAGEDY: Man drowns in Bellinger river

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Man drowns in Bellinger river

        News Witnesses pulled man in his 20s from the river but could not revive him

        Federal Budget: What was in it for Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Federal Budget: What was in it for Coffs Harbour

        Politics The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for Coffs...