Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
News

Syndicate distributed ‘military grade’ weapons, court told

Aisling Brennan
13th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:08 AM
A BALLINA man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate has had his charges certified before the court.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate's illegal network.

The matter has now been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a case conference between the two legal parties has been set for early December.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on January 27.

ballina crime crime syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime
