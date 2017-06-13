Sympathy needed for man flu sufferers

TEMPTING as it is to stuff him full of Sudafed and Strepsils and tell the love of your life to "suck it up and get over it”, it seems sympathy may be the key to a speedy recovery from man flu.

"Man flu is a serious condition, it's all do to with the Y chromosome,” Callan Beesley pharmacist at Terry White ChemMart said.

"I'm actually concerned about the lack of awareness, and, more importantly, the lack of sympathy.”

While Callan may be seeing man flu from a male's viewpoint, medical research does seem to be on his side.

Influenza is a viral infection, caused by influenza virus types A, B or C. According to research men suffer more with coughs and colds because they have extra temperature receptors in the brain and so experience worse symptoms. According to many women that theory is yet to be definitively proven so the jury is still out and the argument continues.

Man flu and "everyone else flu” have different symptoms so here's a guide to help you recognise which one you're dealing with:

FLU SYMPTOMS:

High temperature

Cough

Body aches

Sneezing

Sore throat

Congested chest

Headache & sniffles

Man flu symptoms:

Whining

Moaning

Groaning

Pathetic croaky voice

Generally being annoying.

Can't lift the remote control

"We definitely see wives and partners coming in for medications rather than the man flu patient because they can't drag themselves off the couch,” Mr Beesley said.

"Of course we can provide some relief from symptoms with cold and flu medications but my recommendation is bed rest, exclusion from all chores and most importantly, sympathy.”

Get your guy a flu vaccine at Terry White ChemMart. It's $14.95, book online or walk in with no appointment, the whole process takes about 10 minutes and could save you having to listen to days of moaning.