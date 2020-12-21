Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Planes from Sydney continue to land at Ballina Airport.
Planes from Sydney continue to land at Ballina Airport.
News

Sydneysiders asked to stay out of shops due to COVID fears

David Kirkpatrick
21st Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With up to half a dozen flights from Sydney disgorging passengers at Ballina-Byron airport today, there are signs local Northern Rivers' residents are getting nervous about the spread of COVID-19.

As people from Sydney rushed to get on flights in order to escape from any potential lockdown over the weekend, or jumped into their cars and headed north, regions like ours could be the big losers.

The annual influx of visitors is expected to be enormous, and any outbreak of COVID-19 could quickly swamp local health resources, especially if Queensland's ups its border restriction.

 

Sign asking customers from Sydney to stay out of shop in Bangalow.
Sign asking customers from Sydney to stay out of shop in Bangalow.

 

One business in Bangalow had a sign up on the weekend asking anyone from a COVID hotspot in Sydney to stay out of the shop.

"Dear customers, due to the recent clusters of COVID-19 in Sydney we ask that if you have come from a hotspot you please not enter our little shop. In gratitude"

It's perhaps a sign of things to come as everyone faces a nervous wait to see if Sydney can get a handle on the latest COVID outbreak.

At Services NSW Lismore shopfront yesterday long lines snaked out the door as staff kept customers inside the centre to a safe, socially distanced number.

Some staff and customers also wore face masks in a sure sign the outbreak in Sydney has people on the Northern Rivers ready to take added precautions.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said residents of Greater Sydney should reconsider any travel plans to regional NSW.

"A message for those living in (the) outer area ... of Sydney. Be mature. Be understanding that you could cause some risk and anxiety, so if you have any symptoms, please get tested," Mr Barilaro said.

"Change your travel plans and maybe not visit regional New South Wales until we get on top of this issue."

Residents from the northern beaches already on holiday have been urged to self-isolate where they are.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RENT RISE: Coffs suburb breaks into top ten

        Premium Content RENT RISE: Coffs suburb breaks into top ten

        Property One of the most affordable areas has seen the biggest growth in 2020

        COVID-19 surge hinders university reopening

        Premium Content COVID-19 surge hinders university reopening

        News The university, which was due to welcome staff back in January, has been hit hard...

        FREED: Flood family stuck after roads disappear

        Premium Content FREED: Flood family stuck after roads disappear

        News With one end under water and the other washed away, the Armstrongs had nowhere to...

        Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Premium Content Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Crime AFP NSW command’s busiest year on record with drug seizures