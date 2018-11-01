Star-studded crowd turn out for Packer’s birthday bash

Ros was in high spirits throughout the event. Picture: Dylan Robinson

THE crème-de-la-crème of Sydney's social scene turned-out yesterday to celebrate a milestone birthday for Packer family matriarch Rosyln, with son James a notable absence at the lavish party.

Packer missed his mother's 80th birthday bash at eastern suburbs eatery Chiswick, as the billionaire gambling mogul remains in recovery in the US after revealing he is suffering mental health issues.

In March, Ros flew to her son's side to support him as he admitted himself to Boston's private McLean Hospital for several weeks treatment for depression and addiction.

Rosyln Packer looked her best as she celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ros chatting with Francesca Packer and Erika Packer. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Hse mingled and greeted the guests as they arrived. Picture: Dylan Robinson

James' ex-wife Erica Baxter flew in from her home in LA at the weekend to be among about 100 guests at the party, which started in the garden of celebrity chef Matt Moran's award-winning restaurant before moving inside for lunch.

Wearing a stunning black dress and dark green boots, the former model looked relaxed and happy to be among her former in-laws.

Former model Erika Packer wore a black dress paired with green boots. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Francesca gives Erika Packer a kiss on the cheek. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ros greeting 2GB’s Alan Jones. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Jeanne Pratt (right) arrived with friends in tow. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ros’ daughter Gretel Packer was also in attendance. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Designer Carla Zampatti. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Erica greeted the lady of honour with a kiss and hug, with Ros' eldest grandchild Francesca Parker Barham joining them for a short chat.

It had been rumoured Erica's children with James would also attend, but it is understood she decided at the last minute to leave Indigo, Jackson and Emmanuelle at home in LA.

Ros' daughter Gretel, whose fall out with James over the breakup of the multi-billion dollar fortune built up by their late father Kerry dragged through the courts, shared a private moment with Erika.

Gretel and Erika were deep in conversation. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ros made a speech during the celebrations. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Guests enjoyed lunch at Chiswick. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The two chatted away from the other guests and posed for a selfie on a bench.

Joining the family was a who's who of Sydney's social elite, including radio host Alan Jones, philanthropist Jeanne Pratt, fashion designer Carla Zampatti, media veteran Deborah Thomas and former NSW governor Dame Marie Bashir.

The guests enjoyed champagne, Aperol cocktails and canapés on the lawns, as Ros enjoyed a cocktail as she mingled with the guests, chatting and exchanging endless air kisses.

Inside, guests sat at 10 long tables adorned by flowers as they enjoyed Moran's decadent menu.

While the formalities were minimal, Ros started the lunch by thanking her guests for joining her. Daughter Gretel also made a speech. Erica Baxter is expected to fly home today.