Grandma drops 31kg in 3 months and didn’t do any exercise

Before and after ... the Sydney grandmother has undergone an incredible transformation. Picture: Supplied

Before and after ... the Sydney grandmother has undergone an incredible transformation. Picture: Supplied

SYDNEY grandmother Ana Reyes has revealed how she lost 31.6 kilograms in just three months, without any form of exercise through the 123 Diet.

Ms Reyes says she shed weight fast by following a simple, clean eating plan, combined with taking natural diet drops that help stop cravings for sweet foods.

She lost over 31kg in 12 weeks. Picture: Believe Advertising

The grandmother of five says she has not only transformed her body, but also her life.

"I've gone from a very depressed state, to feeling fabulous and confident about myself. As my grandkids would say, I'm 50 and fabulous," she says.

Along with the drops and a controlled diet, Ms Reyes claims staying focused and ultimately keeping her eyes on the prize helped her achieve her weight-loss goals.

But that doesn't mean she didn't eat at all.

"Many people believe a diet restricts you from eating completely, however that was not the case.

"Throughout the process I stuck to fruits for breakfast, like apples and strawberries, with some plain yoghurt. My lunches consisted of salads with protein and vegetables and for dinner I ate a lot of steak and fish."

She thanks her change in diet, hard work and determination for her new and healthy lifestyle.

"I never thought I would be this content with the way I look. I'm just really happy, not only physically but mentally. This has completely changed my life," the grandmother said.

Picture: Believe Advertising

When she looks back at old photos, she says she couldn't believe how she looked and how out of shape she was.

"I couldn't walk up stairs, I couldn't paint my toe nails, it was awful,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

Picture: Believe Advertising

She admits she had difficulty with the diet in the first stages, but that quickly changed as she began to see results.

"I won't lie, at the beginning you feel a bit yucky as your body detoxes but after two days I had more energy," she told the Daily Mail.

"I feel absolutely fantastic, I look younger and have my confidence back. I even have a few guys chasing me."