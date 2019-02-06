Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mosman woman has been crushed by 210kg of glass inside her home. Picture: Channel 9
A Mosman woman has been crushed by 210kg of glass inside her home. Picture: Channel 9
News

Woman crushed by 210kg of glass

6th Feb 2019 8:53 AM

A Sydney woman has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed by more than 200kg of glass inside her home.

The 41-year-old Mosman woman was at her north shore home around 7pm last night when seven panes of glass, each weighing 30kg, fell on top of her.

Paramedics rushed to the home, treating the woman for serious and multiple injuries to her legs, hips and pelvic region.

Two crews from NSW Ambulance and a Fire and Rescue truck attended, helping to pull the panes of glass off the woman.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
crush glass panels injury nsw

Top Stories

    The 51 alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The 51 alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    News AT least 51 individuals are facing Local Court in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

    Mum shares her story to save other children

    premium_icon Mum shares her story to save other children

    News Mother's warning to parents of killer disease

    Love is in the hair for Mindy

    premium_icon Love is in the hair for Mindy

    News It's more than a simple haircut

    Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    premium_icon Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    News Latest round of insolvency numbers revealed.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:30 AM