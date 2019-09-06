Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman, 68, 'sold drugs out of home'

6th Sep 2019 6:16 AM

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly supplying drugs and possessing a firearm following investigations in Sydney's south.

In August, Operation Vipers was launched after police suspected drugs were being sold from a Hurstville home.

Just after midday on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house and police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a Taser, scales, and mobile phones.

The woman was charged with 14 offences and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

Show More
drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    premium_icon 'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    News 'As he held me I felt my lung collapse,' the teen stabbed six times at a bush doof has relived that harrowing moment, including how his friends saved his life.

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.

    Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    premium_icon Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    Breaking Motor vehicle crash - Sapphire Beach

    Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    premium_icon Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    News Local musos to fill hospital hallways with music.