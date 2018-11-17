Menu
Crime

Sydney unit residents ‘secretly filmed’

17th Nov 2018 7:25 AM
An inner Sydney unit manager allegedly used hidden cameras to film intimate images of residents without their knowledge, with police finding more than 50 videos.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon, three days after one of ten residents from a unit on Bunn St at Pyrmont found a camera hidden in a digital alarm clock in the bathroom.

 

Police say officers found two more hidden cameras in the unit. After speaking with the manager, officers found another hidden camera in a different unit in the same complex, as well as a hard drive and other devices. The man allegedly had more than 50 videos featuring intimate images of the two units' occupants.

He's due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on December 19 charged with 11 counts of recording intimate images without consent.

Further charges are likely, police say

