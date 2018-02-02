Menu
Sydney Swans setting up camp again in Coffs Harbour

WELCOME: Swans ruckman Callum Sinclair is coming to Coffs with his teammates .
WELCOME: Swans ruckman Callum Sinclair is coming to Coffs with his teammates . Michael Willson/AFL Media
Brad Greenshields
THE Sydney Swans have said for many years they feel like Coffs Harbour is a home away from home, and now they're about to set down roots in our region again.

On Monday and Tuesday, a quartet of Swans players will be in Coffs Harbour as part of the AFL Community Camps program.

At the time of print, the four players set to come to Coffs Harbour was still to be finalised, but it's believed it will be ruckman Callum Sinclair, Jordan Foote, Jordan Dawson and Coffs Harbour's own Jake Brown.

The next week, the entire playing list will be here from February 13-16.

The club will be holding an open training session at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on the morning of February 14.

That day will also have the players running a Super Clinic for junior players at the stadium from 4-6pm, before engaging with locals at the Jetty Foreshores from 6pm with a community barbecue.

Everyone is invited down to the Jetty to meet some players, have a kick of the footy, win some amazing prizes, grab a few autographs and children can try out the new Volkswagen Swansfit session.

Youngsters don't need to wait until then to get close to some players though.

As part of the Community Camp, Brown, Sinclair, Dawson and Foote will be conducting a junior clinic on Monday from 4.30pm at the Southern Cross University AFL ground.

An invitation has been sent out to the local under-17 boys, youth girls, senior men and women and Masters players to come and have a kick of AFL 9s footy at the same venue from 5.30pm.

Swans vice-captain Luke Parker said the entire playing list was looking forward to returning to Coffs Harbour on February 13.

"We've been travelling to Coffs Harbour for a number of years now and we always enjoy our time up there," Parker said.

"It's always a great opportunity to get away together as a team ahead of the season proper and see all of our supporters from the region."

Topics:  coffs harbour sydney swans

Coffs Coast Advocate
