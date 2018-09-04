Menu
Karen Wyse, pictured below, has joined Abbey Hair Studio.
Business

Sydney stylist joins Abbey's expert team

4th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

WE all know a good hairdresser is worth their weight in gold. Abbey Hair Studio is home to some of the Coffs Coasts most sought-after stylists and they have just added a fabulous talent to the team. Fresh from Sydney, where she was in seriously high demand, Karen Wyse has recently moved to Coffs here with her young family, and is now a premier stylist at Abbey Hair Studio.

With over 20 years experience working and educating with international world renowned salons, Karen has been featured in a number of magazines, photo shoots and major fashion weeks, having also worked with some high profile celebrities.

Karen will be available at Abbey Hair Thursdays and Fridays.

Abbey Hair Studio offers Oxipay (buy now, pay later), online bookings, gift vouchers, and all hairdressing services. Specialising in Keratin Smoothing Treatments, the team at Abbey Hair Studio use Keune colours and products also Eleven and GHD straighteners, curlers, dryers.

 

All Abbey Hair Studio stylists have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the hairdressing industry. The team work tirelessly to be the best they can, and to please their clients - and you can rely on them to give you realistic, genuine advise.

Give the team a call to book in for your free consultation.

 

Abbey Hair Studio

City Boulevard Arcade

Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour

Phone: 6651 4932

Coffs Coast Advocate

