Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at the age of 46.
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at the age of 46.
News

Sydney stylist and socialite die at 46

8th Apr 2020 9:54 PM

A socialite and stylist to the stars has passed away at the age of 46.

Jo Ferguson, who was on of Krsty Hinze's bridesmaids at her wedding to American billionaire Jim Clark, died early on Wednesday, according to reports.

Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at age 46.
Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at age 46.

Ferguson has recently battled illness and died from liver and kidney failure in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Jo Jo was such a darling of the fashion world," publicist Adam Worling wrote in tribute to Ferguson.

"Though, while she was obviously in a lot of pain these past few years, I hope we all remember how she used to light up a room with that smile. Someone who left us way too early."
Her health battles have been well documented in recent years.

She had recently left Sydney and been living in Adelaide.

Originally published as Sydney stylist and socialite die at 46

Friends have posted tributes to Ferguson online.
Friends have posted tributes to Ferguson online.
death jo ferguson socialite stylist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major housing development gets the go ahead by Council

        premium_icon Major housing development gets the go ahead by Council

        News A major housing development has been approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

        Councils weigh up their options on beach closures

        premium_icon Councils weigh up their options on beach closures

        News Councils along the coast have been weighing up their options.

        Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        News YOU’LL find yourself facing a hefty fine and possible jail time if you disobey...

        REVEALED: Clr declares intention for postponed election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clr declares intention for postponed election

        News This Councillor is finding a new appreciation for the ‘she’ll be right’ Aussie...