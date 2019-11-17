Sydney students send touching letters to local firefighters

FROM THE HEART: Sydney school children have sent letters to the Nana Glen Rural Fire Brigade.

FROM THE HEART: Sydney school children have sent letters to the Nana Glen Rural Fire Brigade. Facebook

STUDENTS from a school in Sydney's Northern Beaches have sent touching letters to Nana Glen firefighters as they continue to control the ongoing bushfires.

The students from Wheeler Heights Public School sent the letters to the Nana Glen Rural Fire Brigade this week, an act which no doubt lifted the spirit of those in the frontline.

"Dear Nana Glen Fire Brigade," A letter from a student named Ella began.

"Thank you for your assistance on the catastrophic day of the fires.

"From the photos I sore (sic) it looked very scary, some of them didn't even look real!

"Your (sic) so kind and caring to save all the animals you came across. Love from Ella."

A letter from Wheeler Heights Public School student Ella. Facebook

Another student named Jacob also showed his appreciation for those from the small brigade.

"Thank you for helping to stop the fires and saveing (sic) the animals," Jacob wrote.

"I am grateful that you have been saveing (sic) people's lives and saveing (sic) our planet. Thank you."

Another student named Bobby said without the work of the firefighters "our country would be gone."

"You are risking your lives for us and I really appreciate it," Bobby said.

"I know it is hard when you need to deal with passed away bodies. You guys are so kind everyday you are putting out fires for us so thank you.

"I hope one day when the bushfires end we can have a massive party to celebrate. I will pray the fires to stop."

The Nana Glen Fire Brigade are today continuing to back burn.