Sydney Startup Hub helps Mid North Coast businesses

READY TO LAUNCH: YEP Careers founder Crystal McGregor is a regular at the Sydney launchpad.

REGIONAL entrepreneurs can access a free Regional Landing Pad at the Sydney Startup Hub to unearth a world of possibilities.

Crystal McGregor, founding director of YEP Careers, which is rolling out a youth entrepreneur program across the NSW north coast, has become a monthly visitor to the Regional Landing Pad and recommends other businesses do the same.

The Sydney Startup Hub celebrates its first-year anniversary this month and in the past year alone its Regional Landing Pad has hosted 1072 meetings involving regional entrepreneurs, including more than 132 from the north coast.

"We were first introduced to the Regional Landing Pad when we visited the Sydney Startup Hub to deliver pitch workshops for our youth entrepreneur program YEP11, along with our resource My Career Passport, and I fell in love with it,” Ms McGregor said.

"The Regional Landing Pad has given us fantastic opportunities to link with other businesspeople, meet amazing entrepreneurs and visit the business incubators, as well as attend some really great events.”

Jobs for NSW CEO Nicole Cook said the Regional Landing Pad offers free start-up space for regional entrepreneurs based outside Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle.

Regional entrepreneurs can visit for up to three days at a time to meet with other start-ups and potential business partners, investors and service providers.

"It offers 12 dedicated start-up desks, a 12-seat conference room and meeting rooms with video-conferencing facilities. Visitors also get access to events and networking sessions hosted by incubators like Fishburners, Stone & Chalk, Tank Stream Labs and The Studio,” Ms Cook said.