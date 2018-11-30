Menu
Crime

School lockdown after teen loses control

by Angelo Risso
30th Nov 2018 6:22 AM
A SYDNEY school was put into lockdown after a teenager allegedly crashed a stolen car into its fence following a police pursuit.

About 2.45pm yesterday, police attempted to pull over a stolen Honda Odyssey in West Ryde but it sped off.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into another car before colliding into the fence of a public school on Shaftesbury Road. The occupants ran into the school, forcing police to put the school into lockdown.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested a short time later at Eastwood Railway Station. When the boy was searched, police allegedly found the key to another stolen vehicle.

He was charged with a raft of offences including car theft, and granted bail to appear at Children's Court on December 17.

