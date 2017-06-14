21°
Sydney return for under $50

Melissa Martin
| 14th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
tiger air jet at coffs harbour air port 23 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
tiger air jet at coffs harbour air port 23 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

IT'S not often that your airfare costs less than the cab fare to get to the airport, but Tiger Airways has done just that with a sale on airfares between Sydney and Coffs Harbour for just $24.

The super cheap airfares are in celebration of Tiger's 24 millionth passenger.

Like any cheap deals, the airfares come with conditions; there are only 100 seats available and travel is between February 2 and March 26 next year. But what better excuse is there for a weekend away than a return trip for under $50?

The fares are only on sale until 12pm Thursday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour airport tiger airways

