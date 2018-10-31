Menu
A post made to a Facebook group by a Nationals member in January.
Crime

Charges laid after ‘abusive’ call to National Party employee

by Jack Houghton
31st Oct 2018 4:11 AM
A SYDNEY man has been charged with threatening and harassing a Nationals employee after it was revealed the party was investigating links between some members and white supremacist groups.

A NSW Police spokesman said a 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly calling the NSW Nationals head office on Monday.

The front page story for The Daily Telegraph on Monday, October 29.
He was charged with using a carriage service or telephone to threaten, harass and intimidate, and was released on conditional police bail.

He will appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on November 21.

It is understood the man spoke to staff members in relation to revelations in The Daily Telegraph this week that at least 35 NSW Nationals members were being probed by party officials for ties to extremist groups.

The man's arrest came as NSW Nationals leaders prepared to meet for crisis talks this week to discuss the infiltration attempt by Sydney's alt-right movement.

Police began investigating the man arrested yesterday after the NSW Nationals handed a report to detectives on Monday afternoon.

The report detailed threats allegedly made to staff at the party's head office and related to reports that white supremacists would be expelled from the party.

 

NSW National Party State Director Ross Cadell.
Deputy Prime Minister and federal National Party leader Michael McCormack.
The incident delayed plans to send show-cause notices to the 19 Nationals members asking them to explain why they should not be expelled.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that dozens of Nationals members were under investigation for links to neo-Nazi, fascist and alt-right groups such as Antipodean Resistance and the Lads Society.

