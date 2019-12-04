Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Crime

Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

More Stories

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Put your fish frames to good use

        premium_icon Put your fish frames to good use

        News SMELLY fish frames might not be your cup of tea but for researchers, it’s exactly what they’re after.

        • 4th Dec 2019 12:54 PM
        Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        premium_icon Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        News New guidelines have been introduced which recommend reducing the amount of...

        ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        premium_icon ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        News He has been charged with five white collar crimes

        UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter responds to an alleged stabbing