Private schools dominate HSC results

The state’s best and brightest students were acknowledged today at the HSC first in course awards. Picture: Brendan Esposito

SYDNEY Grammar school has absolutely dominated the Higher School Certificate first in course awards presented to state's best and brightest student's today.

Of the 132 students who topped a course in the state, 64 students were from private or Catholic schools and 38 were from public schools.

Students at Malcolm Turnbull's former school Sydney Grammar won a total of 11 awards, with a particular focus on languages.

Ancient languages were a prominent feature, with Alexander Crawford taking out the top spot for Latin Continuers.

Joshua Mok took out the top spot for Classical Greek Continuers and Eric Pavlou took out the best in course award for Classical Greek Extension.

Kirin Gupta won first in course for Music 1 for the school, which charges students $35,241 a year.

James Ruse has also done well, with student Raymond Kai Chun taking out the top spot for the two difficult subjects: Chemistry and Mathematics Extension 1.

Fellow student Phillip Liang took out the top of the state for Mathematics Extension 2, the most difficult maths course somebody can study for the HSC.

Highly selective Sydney Boys High School student Christopher Ta took out the top student for Mathematics Course and fellow student Matthew Tang took out the top spot for Physics.

Star student from Ascham High School Eliza Fox took out the top spot in both Biology and German Extension 2.

Abbotsleigh student Sarah Chang came first in both Music 2 and Music Extension.

Girls dominated the first awards in competitive subjects such as English and Science and held there own in maths.

Across all English subjects, girls took out the top positions in four of the five courses.

11 students from Sydney Grammar came first in their course in this year’s HSC.

Girls did just as well as boys in maths this year, with an equal split between the sexes for the 14 certificates issued spot in mathematics across four different courses.

Girls beat the boys in science, taking the award for first in course in Earth and Environmental Science, Biology Senior Science.

Boys took out physics and chemistry.

There are a total of 118 HSC courses but some students placed equal first, meaning there are 132 awards.

This year 13 students took out first in course awards even though they are not yet officially in year 12.

James Ruse was the top performing public school and Pymble Ladies College was the top performing girls private school.