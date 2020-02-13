Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly being found with a cache of weapons.
Crime

Swords, arrows among weapons allegedly found with man

by Alicia Nally and Jack Lawrie
13th Feb 2020 12:05 PM
A 39-year-old Kewarra Beach man is facing weapons-related charges after allegedly being located with a significant number of weapons in a Manoora park on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a parkland area next to Davis Close at about 8pm and located a man asleep on the ground.

Officers allegedly observed an open carry case containing a compound bow with arrows, along with multiple weapons of various types. Several swords were allegedly observed on the ground beside the man.

The man was awoken by officers and immediately taken into custody.

 

A carry case of weapons allegedly found with a 39-year-old Cairns man.
Weapons including a compound bow with 18 arrows, and 22 other types of weapons of various sizes and styles were seized.

A glass vial of liquid substance alleged to contain methylamphetamine, and some other items of drug related paraphernalia were also allegedly located and seized.

Cuts and marks were located in nearby trees within the park and police will allege that arrows had been fired into them and some of the larger edged weapons used to strike the tree trunks.

Officers spoke with the man and he was transported to Cairns Hospital for specialist medical examination and assessment.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on March 4, where he is expected to be charged with going armed so as to cause fear, possession of a knife in public and possession of a dangerous drug.

