Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Don Francis Wales and Mala Owen Geissler have appealed against their sentences for the killing of Tyrone 'Tubby' Michael Baynton.
Joshua Don Francis Wales and Mala Owen Geissler have appealed against their sentences for the killing of Tyrone 'Tubby' Michael Baynton. FILE
News

Sword killing inmates appeal

John Weekes
by
26th Oct 2018 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men jailed over Tyrone "Tubby" Baynton's samurai sword stabbing death have appealed against their prison sentences.

Mala Owen Geissler and Joshua Don Francis Wales had their appeals heard in Brisbane on Thursday.

Mr Baynton died in October 2015 after being stabbed during a bungled North Mackay robbery.

The grounds of appeal included whether prosecutors relied too heavily on pictures of blood all over the property to suggest the attack was excessively violent.

Issues of criminal culpability were also discussed at Queensland Court of Appeal.

In March, jurors found Geissler, 32, guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12 years' jail.

Wales, in his late 20s, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter in February.

In May, he was sentenced to nine years' jail.

For both men, serious violent offence declarations were made.

Tyrone (Tubby) Michael Baynton was killed on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay.
Tyrone (Tubby) Michael Baynton was killed on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay. Facebook

Those declarations meant the killers must serve 80 per cent of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

A third man involved in the attack, Jeremy Kenneth Abell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016.

He was sentenced to five years' jail and later released on parole.

The appeal court on Thursday reserved its decision. -NewsRegional

eimeo jeremy kenneth abell joshua don francis wales mackay police mala owen geissler manslaughter mdmcourt north mackay police tyrone baynton
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    News PEOPLE are being warned to be vigilant on the Northern Beaches after a pack of around ten feral dogs was spotted.

    • 26th Oct 2018 6:45 AM
    Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    Crime Coffs Harbour councillor in trouble with the law again

    Sky high fuel prices continue

    premium_icon Sky high fuel prices continue

    News The cheapest places to refuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners