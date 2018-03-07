Menu
The Bellinger River in full flow under Lavender's Bridge today.
The Bellinger River in full flow under Lavender's Bridge today. Andrew Woodward
News

Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls

7th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

THE Bellinger River is in full flow today, after a 24-hour period of heavy rain.

Reader Andrew Woodward has shared images of the floodwaters gushing under Lavender's Bridge.

The Bureau of Meteorology gauge at Crystal Creek topped the rain charts with 212mm recorded in the 24-hour period to 12.20pm Wednesday.

 

Dorrigo recorded a rainfall reading of 122mm for the 24-hour period.

 

Rainfall around the region over the past 24-hours.
Rainfall around the region over the past 24-hours. BOM

Parts of Coffs Harbour saw falls in excess of 100mm with 128mm recorded at Middle Boambee.

 

Coffs Harbour rainfall over the past 24-hours to 12.20pm Wednesday.
Coffs Harbour rainfall over the past 24-hours to 12.20pm Wednesday. BOM

The Nambucca Valley has also seen sizeable falls.

 

Looking ahead to the forecasts and afternoon showers could bring a 70% chance of 1-5mm.

Nambucca Valley rainfall figures for the 24-hour period to 12.20pm today.
Nambucca Valley rainfall figures for the 24-hour period to 12.20pm today. BOM

Further showers are forecast over the next five days and the weather bureau continues to be on cyclone watch, with the chance of two cyclones forming in the Coral Sea over the next week.

 

Coffs Harbour rainfall figures for the 24-hour period to 12.20pm today
Coffs Harbour rainfall figures for the 24-hour period to 12.20pm today BOM
Bellinger Valley rainfall figures over the past 24-hours to 12.20pm Wednesday.
Bellinger Valley rainfall figures over the past 24-hours to 12.20pm Wednesday. BOM

