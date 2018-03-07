Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls
THE Bellinger River is in full flow today, after a 24-hour period of heavy rain.
Reader Andrew Woodward has shared images of the floodwaters gushing under Lavender's Bridge.
The Bureau of Meteorology gauge at Crystal Creek topped the rain charts with 212mm recorded in the 24-hour period to 12.20pm Wednesday.
Dorrigo recorded a rainfall reading of 122mm for the 24-hour period.
Parts of Coffs Harbour saw falls in excess of 100mm with 128mm recorded at Middle Boambee.
The Nambucca Valley has also seen sizeable falls.
Looking ahead to the forecasts and afternoon showers could bring a 70% chance of 1-5mm.
Further showers are forecast over the next five days and the weather bureau continues to be on cyclone watch, with the chance of two cyclones forming in the Coral Sea over the next week.