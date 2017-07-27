Swipe right to like. Will it be a winner?

IF YOU'VE been busy swiping left and right on your mobile phone in search of true love and companionship, forget Tinder, Zeppee is the app for you.

The brainchild of Coffs local, Ben Burton, and his business partner Pierre Moio, Zeppee is the place to find your unconditional next love: your new pet.

Affectionately named after Ben's cat, Zeppee is a way of using technology to help animals have a second chance at finding a "fur-ever” home.

"Zeppee was designed to improve the efficiency and experience of finding and re-homing domestic animals, while removing the browsing of multiple websites, and weekend expeditions to shelters trying to find the perfect match,” Ben said.

"It uses the the swipe motion technology popularised by apps like Tinder, in that each animal has a profile, based on your location, where you swipe left to see the next pet, and swipe right to "love” the pet, and save it to your favourites to view, and contact the owner or shelter later.

"The app idea came from a lost and found poster for a dog, I saw when walking home from dinner with a friend of mine. It was like a lightening bolt: Pet Tinder.”

User friendly, the real-time app connects people to animals, localised by suburb and supported by ethical owners and shelters. Animals could be from shelters, a much-loved pet needing to be re-homed due to unforeseen circumstances or it could be an accidental littler of puppies or kittens.

With the number of animals put down at well over 250,000 annually, Zeppee aims to raise awareness in the younger Gen Ys who are coming up, to re-home an animal, keeping it out of the pound, and give it a forever home.

The team is working towards building Zeppee into the household name for all things pets. And with that in mind Ben is going into Channel 10's Shark Tank on Tuesday night.

He will pitch Zeppee, seeking $50,000 for a 10% stake in his business.

Watch Shark Tank 9.30pm Tuesday August 1 on Channel 10 to see how it goes for Ben.

If you're looking for true love, you can download Zeppee at the Apple app store or visit zeppee.com.au.