Swinging time had at Advocate's golf day

Advocate Golf Day At Bonville Golf Resort.Duncan Marchant Coffs Coast Health Club, won longest drive of the day.. 10 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

THE weather gods smiled upon the Coffs Coast Advocate's annual golf day held at Bonville Golf Resort.

A field of 72 enjoyed the annual four-person ambrose event where this newspaper thanks its clients for their continued and unstinting support.

While some of the golf on display at times could best be described as questionable, some stood out.

The winners on the day was the team of Jason Slaviero, Paul Stroud, Paul Thomas-Clarke and Jamie Cassells who shot a score of 54.5.

The team of Aaron Hardaker, Matt Quirk, Matt Crawley and Duncan Marchant were the runners-up only a quarter of a shot ahead of David Gourley, Shane Gourley, Nick Doves and Dean Miller.

John Senes and Amanda Langlands picked up the prize for being the nearest to the pin. Duncan Marchant and Liz Jackson won the longest drive.