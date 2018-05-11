Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Advocate Golf Day At Bonville Golf Resort.Duncan Marchant Coffs Coast Health Club, won longest drive of the day.. 10 MAY 2018
Advocate Golf Day At Bonville Golf Resort.Duncan Marchant Coffs Coast Health Club, won longest drive of the day.. 10 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

Buy Now
Sport

Swinging time had at Advocate's golf day

11th May 2018 11:37 AM
Photos
View Gallery

THE weather gods smiled upon the Coffs Coast Advocate's annual golf day held at Bonville Golf Resort.

A field of 72 enjoyed the annual four-person ambrose event where this newspaper thanks its clients for their continued and unstinting support.

While some of the golf on display at times could best be described as questionable, some stood out.

The winners on the day was the team of Jason Slaviero, Paul Stroud, Paul Thomas-Clarke and Jamie Cassells who shot a score of 54.5.

The team of Aaron Hardaker, Matt Quirk, Matt Crawley and Duncan Marchant were the runners-up only a quarter of a shot ahead of David Gourley, Shane Gourley, Nick Doves and Dean Miller.

John Senes and Amanda Langlands picked up the prize for being the nearest to the pin. Duncan Marchant and Liz Jackson won the longest drive.

Related Items

advocate bonville golf resort coffs coast golf
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Dangerous surf conditions prompts a warning to boaties

    Dangerous surf conditions prompts a warning to boaties

    News Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology warning about dangerous surf conditions today for the Coffs Coast.

    • 11th May 2018 12:00 PM
    Labor commits to a Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon Labor commits to a Coffs Harbour Bypass

    News Great news Coffs Harbour, we are assured of a Pacific Highway Bypass

    Milestone reached in jetty development

    Milestone reached in jetty development

    News Successful community response to Jetty Foreshore concept plan.

    Crossing Earl - 'it ain't easy'

    premium_icon Crossing Earl - 'it ain't easy'

    News VIDEO: Lives right on the edge of the CBD but can't walk into town.

    Local Partners