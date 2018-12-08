Swinging from trophy to trophy

SWING KING: Aden Louez is in career best form at the moment.

SWING KING: Aden Louez is in career best form at the moment. FILE

GOLF: For weekend hacks, hitting a golf ball involves not much more thought than 'I want to flog this as far as I can and stay out of trouble'.

Though for players chasing a professional dream, a golf swing is a very technical and methodical movement.

Korora's Aden Louez is one of the region's finest golfers, and is currently in a rich vein of form.

Louez won both the Coffs Harbour Golf Club Championships along with the Bonville Golf Resort Club Championships within the space of two weeks.

What's he put his hot streak down to? A fine-tuned swing.

"I've been working pretty hard with my swing coach on a few changes to my swing and I've been putting in a lot of hours to drill those in,” Louez said.

"I've been going out on course trusting the work I've done and not consciously thinking about my swing.”

For Louez, this new found belief in his swing has led him to play with career high confidence.

"I'm more consistent now,” he said.

"Back in the day I was inconsistent due to technical fall backs I'd go to, especially under pressure.

"I'd go back to faults that wouldn't let me advance my game.”

The 26-year-old said his new swing hasn't been based off any other golfers, but a technique that suits his stature and style.

Louez said he is intent on continuing his form well into the new year and has put golfers around the country on notice.

"I'd like to continue to improve with my coach and continue the work we're doing.

"I'd like to be more consistent in bigger tournaments around Australia and not just make up the numbers.

"I want to be consistent and competitive.”