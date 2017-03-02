Swimming with the world's largest fish species

THE exciting part about being on the ocean is the fact you never know what you might come across during the day.

From schools of amberjack, pods of dolphins and flocks of birds on the water, the last thing underwater photographer and spearfisher Brett Vercoe expected to come across was a Whale Shark in the waters off South Solitary Island.

While out for a dive yesterday in the waters off South Solitary Island Mr Vercoe was fortunate to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

He grabbed his camera from the boat and was able to swim with the five metre gentle giant long enough to capture some amazing images.

With southerly winds blowing during the week, waters off the coast cleared up bringing with it plenty of life.

Whale sharks are commonly found in the waters off Western Australia and live in temperate and tropical seas around the world.

This sighting off Coffs Harbour was a rare experience.

Have you seen a whale shark off the Coffs Coast before? Let us know and read the full story in Saturday's paper.