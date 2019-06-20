Swimming through the cooler months

Warm up this winter by continuing to swim in the heated pool.

Warm up this winter by continuing to swim in the heated pool. Lacee Froeschl

LEARNING to swim in Australia is one of the most important skills you can learn, especially when living on a coastal town.

With consistency being critical to kids learning to swim, experts believe taking the plunge during winter months is integral to consolidating this essential life skill.

When water temperatures are between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, it doesn't have to become a chore.

Professional swimming lessons are more accessible than you might imagine during winter, with regular classes being offered year round at many suburban indoor and outdoor heated pools including the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool.

Investing in winter swim lessons, helps kids continue to learn and practice the skills needed to make the most of Australia's aquatic lifestyle and most importantly, be safe in and around water.

Attending regular lessons and squads for more proficient swimmers promotes endurance and a long winter off-season can result in diminished swimming skills and reduced water confidence when summer returns.

With the aim of teaching children to love and respect water, Bluefit Swimming offer year round swim lessons with a clear progression from babies through to swim club, squad activities as well as adult classes.

A no-judgement zone, catering to all ages and abilities with an emphasis on developing aquatic safety and confidence for all, Bluefit Swimming is focused on bringing safe swimming skills to children and adults.

For more information on classes at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool, call 6652 1779.