Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool.
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool. Contributed
News

Swimming pool accident sees man flown to hospital

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Sep 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s was rushed from Byron Bay to Brisbane after he dove into a swimming pool.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay yesterday after a man reportedly suffered a spinal injury in the accident.

"The patient was was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to the flight to Brisbane," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was reported to be in a stable condition.

More Stories

byron bay swimming pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Premium Content Early risers earn program some extra cash

        Community Grassroots initiative the focus of Minister’s attention in Coffs Harbour

        Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Premium Content Major salon retailer says Coffs is 'key' to its growth

        Business A major retailer has identified Coffs Harbour as a ‘key location’ in its growth...

        Look skyward for ‘Future of firefighting in Australia’

        Premium Content Look skyward for ‘Future of firefighting in Australia’

        News Minister hands over the keys to bright new trucks while future may lie in an...