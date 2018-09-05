Menu
Callum Simpson with his swag of medals.
Swimming helps Callum muscle in on medals

by Danielle Ford
5th Sep 2018 6:42 AM
WHEN Callum Simpson was two years old, doctors told his parents he would never be able to run, jump, climb or swim like other children due to a muscular condition.

His mother, Rebecca, said it was tough to hear that news but it made the family determined to do everything they could to help Callum defy the odds.

Callum's parents increased his swimming lessons to help the left and right side of his body learn how to work together and to build his strength.

"The swimming really helped him and in just a year or so we began to see huge improvements," Ms Simpson said.

The extra work over the years did the trick, with the Year 5 student from Matthew Flinders winning two gold medals and three silver medals at the School Sport Australia Swimming Nationals held in Tasmania.

His third silver medal came unexpectedly after he jumped in and helped out the Tasmania boys mixed-age relay team as they were short of a multi-class swimmer.

"That's just how Callum is," Ms Simpson said.

"He is always so happy to get in and help out, he just loved being a part of the competition."

health matthew flinders anglican college sport swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily

