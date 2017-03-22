Swimmers come from far and wide for iconic event

PUT YOUR HAND UP: the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday, April 2 has something for all ages and abilities.

SWIMMERS have registered from far and wide for the twentieth anniversary Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday, April 2.

There are entries from all over NSW including Sydney and Newcastle, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Guyra, Ballina and Brunswick Heads, with one competitor travelling all the way from Canada to swim.

The New England region is always well represented with a large contingent from Armidale and Tamworth travelling to Coffs Harbour to take part in the swims.

The Tamworth City Swim Club fielded a large number of competitors last year and will again be making the trip down the mountain for the event. Their swimmers are as young as eight and love the opportunity to compete in an ocean swim.

"It is great to see so many swimmers from inland regions taking part in the ocean swims,” event founder Mick Maley said.

"There is a very high standard of swimming from some of the regional areas in NSW and although many of them haven't had a lot of experience in the ocean they often feature prominently on the podium."

The TAS School in Armidale is again sending a large number of swimmers to take part in the Coffs swims.

Tim Hughes, the school's Media and Communications Manager said: "We love making the trip to Coffs for the annual Ocean Swims and it is great to see the students challenging themselves and achieving a goal they have set."

TAS awards a trophy, the Pacific Plate to the first student home in the 2km event. The swim is also an important event for the Year 11 students doing their Bronze Medallion as part of Surf Life Saving with Sawtell Surf Club.

Travelling all the way from Ontario, Canada for the Coffs Ocean Swims is John Gayford who is currently ranked number one in the world in his age group in the Global Swim Series.

The Global Swim Series is a collection of independent races from all over the world that have joined together to promote open water swimming and a healthy, active and adventurous lifestyle. It also gives open water swimmers the opportunity to test themselves against other competitors from around the world.

With 61,000 swimmers competing in 92 races in 29 different countries around the world, the Global Swim Series is growing fast. According to a spokesperson for the series, "The aim of the series is to grow the global open water swimming community by bringing races together on a regional and global scale."

Whether you're from Canada or Coffs Harbour, the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims has something for all ages and abilities.

Events include the 600m Jetty swim, the 2km Harbour swim, and the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool 150m and 300m Junior Swims. All events are held at the protected Coffs Jetty Beach on Sunday, April 2. For more information and to enter go to villagesports.com.au.