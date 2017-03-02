Man, 54, dies after being pulled from ocean unresponsive

UPDATE: NSW Police Media confirmed a 54-year-old man had died after he was pulled out of the ocean yesterday afternoon.

In a statement released today, it was understood the man was swimming at Repton's Tuckers Rock Beach with two boys, aged 11 and 14, who were seen struggling in the water just before 5pm.

Shortly after, the boys returned to shore but the man was pulled from the water unresponsive.

A bystander started CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command will prepare a report for the coroner.

ORIGINAL 10.50AM: A MAN drowned after he got into difficulty when swimming at Bellinger Valley yesterday.

The Surf Operations Centre reported a man, understood to be in his 50s, had been washed ashore at Tuckers Rock just after 5pm.

It is thought the man was in the water for at least 25 minutes but the circumstances of how he got into difficulty were not immediately clear.

Despite efforts from bystanders who performed CPR the man could not be revived.

A man was unable to be revived at Tuckers Rock, Bellinger Valley after getting into difficulty while swimming.



📰 https://t.co/UHeOkuxi1W pic.twitter.com/0dInxJqZGw — Surf Life Saving NSW (@slsnsw) March 1, 2017

A report will be prepared for the coroner.